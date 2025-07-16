Young woman attacked by group of girls feels ‘crippling anxiety’ since

A young woman has told a court that she has been left with “crippling anxiety” after she was punched and kicked by a group in a Dublin park, reports Claire Henry.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Hollie Kavanagh (22), of Landen Road, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at The Lawn Park, Ballyfermot, Dublin, on April 27, 2022. She has no previous convictions

Garda Chloe Butler told Emmet Nolan BL, prosecuting, that on the evening in question, the injured party, a then 18-year-old girl, was walking in the park with a young man. At approximately 9.15pm, the woman was approached by a group of four females, one of whom was Kavanagh.

The court heard Kavanagh began to shout at the injured party and then pulled her by the hair.

The group of girls then took turn kicking the injured party in the groin, legs and abdomen.

The man who had been walking with the young woman stood and protected the injured party’s head.

The injured girl had images of her injuries photographed days later, and these were given to the court.

Garda Butler said an investigation took place and Kavanagh attended for a voluntary interview with her mother. She made some admissions but minimised her role in the incident.

A medical report was handed to the court which outlined swelling to the injured party’s pubic area, bruising to her right thigh, bruising to her left jaw with difficulty chewing. The injured party was also left with a bald patch on her head. Due to the severity of the bruising to the pubic area, an urgent pelvic x-ray was requested to rule out any fracture.

A victim-impact statement was read to the court which said: “After this I felt isolated and did not trust people like I used to”. The injured party described how she suffered from “crippling anxiety” after the incident.

She said, “I don’t feel at ease in a public place, I feel like I always have to look over my shoulder.”

She concluded by saying, “Her [Kavanagh] fake apology means nothing to me.”

Garda Butler agreed with Cathal McGreal BL, defending, that his client did seek to apologise when she went to the injured party’s home along with her mother. He also agreed that Kavanagh had brought €1,850 to court as a token of remorse, but that the injured party did not wish to receive it.

The garda agreed with counsel that during her interview with the gardai, Kavanagh made admissions and no longer lives in the area near the injured party.

Mr McGreal said Kavanagh’s parents are present in court and they have no connection to crime. He said that when Kavanagh’s mother found out what trouble her daughter had been involved in, she marched her down to the injured party’s house to apologise.

Counsel stated that his client had prepared a letter of apology, which he handed to the court. He also stated that € 1,850 was present in court and could be offered to charity.

He said Kavanagh is “appalled by her behaviour as is her family”. He said she is anxious for the court to know how sorry she is for what she has done.

He asked the court to give her the opportunity to speak to a professional to assess her likelihood of reoffending, and he requested a probation report.

Judge Elma Sheahan said that, in light of Kavanagh’s lack of previous convictions, her good work history, and the fact that this was her first offence, she would agree to order a probation report. She also instructed that the €1,850 be handed over to the National Rehabilitation Centre within the next two weeks.

Judge Sheahan adjourned the sentence for finalisation until November 3 next.