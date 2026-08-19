Homecare Solutions: A New Chapter in Tallaght

Expanding Our Trusted Nurse Led Homecare from Kildare to Dublin

Homecare Solutions is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Tallaght, alongside plans to recruit an additional 120 Healthcare Assistants across the region over the next 12 months — marking one of the most significant milestones in the organisation’s continued growth across Greater Dublin.

Building on our success and credibility in the Kildare region from our Naas head office, we are now extending that same standard of nurse-led homecare to families across South Dublin.

What distinguishes Homecare Solutions is the strength of its clinical leadership. Care is delivered in the home by our trained Healthcare Assistants, and overseen by a team of experienced Registered General Nurses who understand the realities of delivering care in the community.

This nurse-led approach ensures that each client’s needs are carefully assessed, supported and reviewed by a qualified nurse, while giving our Healthcare Assistants ongoing access to experienced clinical professionals as they carry out that care.

The new Tallaght base reflects Homecare Solutions’ commitment to being closer to the communities we serve, delivering high-quality, person-centred support to people in their own homes.

Experienced Leadership and Community Focus

The opening of the Tallaght office was attended by Paul Flynn, Group CEO and former Dublin footballer, alongside Operations Manager Maura Shanahan, Quality and Business Development Manager Siobhan Tallon, and Dublin Nurse Manager Dario Graovac.

Clinical Expertise Supporting Every Stage of Care

Homecare Solutions’ Nurse Managers are all Registered General Nurses, bringing specialised expertise in areas including Gerontology, Acute Medical Care, Infection Prevention and Control, and Homecare. This clinical knowledge sits above, and directly supports, the day-to-day work of our Healthcare Assistants, who provide the hands-on care in each client’s home.

While our Healthcare Assistants deliver the service, our Nurse Managers oversee it — assessing client needs, shaping individual care plans, and guiding Healthcare Assistants as those needs change. It is this combination of skilled, compassionate carers and dedicated nursing oversight that results in a higher standard of homecare.

For clients and their families, this provides reassurance that professional nursing expertise is closely connected to the delivery of care. For Healthcare Assistants, it means having access to experienced Nurse Managers who understand the practical demands of their work and are available to provide guidance and support.

Dublin Nurse Manager Dario Graovac plays a central role in guiding teams across the region, helping to ensure that high standards of safety, empathy and communication remain central to everyday service delivery.

120 New Roles: Join Our Growing Team

The opening of the Tallaght office brings with it 120 new Healthcare Assistant positions across Greater Dublin over the next 12 months.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to build a genuine career in homecare, not just take on a job. Every Healthcare Assistant who joins us is supported by our nursing team from day one, with training and guidance every step of the way.

“If you’re caring, reliable and looking for a role that makes a real difference, we’d love to hear from you.” — Dario Graovac, Dublin Nurse Manager

Homecare Solutions Professional Care. Compassionate People. Clinical Expertise.

Now recruiting Healthcare Assistants across Greater Dublin. To apply or find out more, visit https://homecaresolutions.ie/, email info@homecaresolutions.ie or call (045) 579061.

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