New Irish start up Brontie providing a new way of showing appreciation for tidy towns volunteers

A NEW Irish start up, Brontie, is providing the people of Clondalkin with a new way of showing appreciation for volunteers who go above and beyond to keep the village looking its best.

The Maynooth-based gifting platform allows anyone to send a real coffee to anyone who they think deserves it most, redeemable at all local partner cafés, to say thank you.

The initiative is low-tech, with no app or delivery fuss required, just a link and a QR code that can be scanned in-person at any of the cafés involved.

“The idea came while I was living in South Korea, where people often gifted coffees and cakes to friends with just a click. It felt so much more personal than a voucher or sending money.

“Brontie brings that experience to Ireland – thoughtful little gestures that brighten someone’s day and support local cafés” said founder Kevin Horner.

Brontie founder, Kevin Honer, met with members of Clondalkin Tidy Towns only recently, alongside Mayor Councillor Francis Timmons, a longstanding supporter of community initiatives across Clondalkin.

Clondalkin Tidy Towns volunteers can now be thanked through the new platform, Brontie, for anyone who wishes to show their support for the community workers who work hard to keep their area looking its best.

“Tidy Towns volunteers give their time for the community, week in, week out, often without much recognition,” said Kevin Honer.

“Brontie gives people an easy way to say a genuine thank you, a real coffee, not a gift card that sits in a drawer.”

Anyone can now gift a coffee to a Clondalkin Tidy Towns volunteer, in any partner café, by visiting www.brontie.ie.

The start up has already found its feet in many areas around South Dublin, including cafés in Lucan, Crumlin and Ballyfermot.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.