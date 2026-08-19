Solar panels for the roof of the Oblate Hall in Inchicore

The energy upgrade is expected to proceed without the need for full planning permission

AN EXEMPTION has been granted to install solar panels on the roof of Oblate Hall in Inchicore.

Oblate Hall on Tyrconnell Road is home to the Oblates Basketball Club, as well as several community-focused groups.

The Section 5 exemption will allow applicant Oblate Hall Limited to move forward with plans to install new solar panels on the roof of the hall without the need for planning permission.

Section 5 relates to the Planning and Development Act 2000 and is intended to allow for developments to take place that are minor in nature.

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