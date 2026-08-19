PM Group profits grew by 24 per cent last year to €43m

PM Group from left are chairman Brendan Jennings, chief financial officer Rosita Fennell and chief executive Anthony O'Rourke

TALLAGHT-based multinational engineering business PM Group announced profits of 24 per cent last year, equating to €43.3m in growth of pharmaceuticals and data.

The group reported overall revenue, including subcontractor revenue, of €567m in 2025, according to new figures that were shared following its financial results for the year ended December 20025.

In terms of net assets, there was a growth of €175m, which combined with minimal debt underpins the Group’s capacity to support further investment and drive growth on top of its underlying professional services fee revenue, which saw growth of 17 per cent.

PM Group noted its strong performance which was achieved against a challenging backdrop influenced by economic and political uncertainty across markets during the year.

The expansion of the group’s US business was a major contributor to this growth, which delivered a record year supported by major life sciences projects and increasing demand from global clients.

Last year, its headcount increased by over 300 to reach 4,000 across the group.

Trading in the first quarter of 2026 was strong as a result of consistent growth in the US and Europe in Life Sciences and Data Centre projects.

CEO of PM Group, Anthony O’Rourke, looks forward to what lies ahead for the company in the coming months.

“We are pleased to report a strong performance for 2025, with all regions contributing to profitability and continued growth across the Group.

“This was achieved against a complex geopolitical and economic backdrop, which makes the performance particularly encouraging.

“The first six months of 2026 have been positive, and we look forward to another successful year” he said.

Although the Group has witnessed strong growth internationally, Ireland still remains its “largest market and core part of the group”, with three offices based in Ireland, including one in Belgard Square.

Chairperson of PM Group, Brendan Jennings, echoed the sense of achievement that has come with the publication of last year’s figures, saying:

“The Group’s operational and financial performance is testament to the expertise and drive of the almost 4,000 colleagues across the world. Safety is also a critical element of our operations.

“It is notable that PM Group achieved its best-ever safety performance across 15 million hours worked in 2025.

“Given our strong and experienced leadership team, our track record of delivery on large scale, complex projects in Europe, North America and Asia, the resilience and dynamism of the business, I am confident for the future and look forward to realising our strategic ambitions.”