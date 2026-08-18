St Pat’s draw Bohs in cup

Sam Rooney from Tallaght had a key role to play for St Pat’s in their win over Shamrock Rovers on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Lysaght

St Pat’s have been drawn at home against rivals Bohs in the FAI Cup Quarter-Finals, set to be played the weekend of Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 6.

St Patrick’s Athletic will play host to Bohemians in the last eight of the Club Orange Men’s FAI Cup at Richmond Park after dispatching of Shamrock Rovers in their third round tie in Inchicore on Sunday.

17-year-old Sam Rooney from Tallaght provided the killer blow for the Saints in extra time, topping off an improbable comeback that happened after they went down the tunnel following 45 minutes of action that saw them behind by two goals.

The quarter-final will be a repeat of the 2023 decider that saw the Saints topple the Gypsies to take home their fifth FAI Cup.

Rovers are set to be affected by the tie, despite no longer being able to retain the cup, as their league game with Bohs in Tallaght, originally set for Friday, September 4, is to be rescheduled as a result.

Exact time and date for the Dublin derby quarter-final is to be confirmed.