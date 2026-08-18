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Over 5,600 kids without a home
School year brought a sort of normality to Callie and her children

Over 5,600 kids without a home

James Roulston MooneyAugust 18, 2026 1:29 pm

A TALLAGHT mum-of-three has shared her family’s experience with homelessness for three years as over 5,600 children are without a home this summer.

Callie Culligan (28) spent three summers in emergency accommodation and was a mother-of-two at the start, but soon found out she was pregnant – her third child was born into homelessness.

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