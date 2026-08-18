Over 5,600 kids without a home
A TALLAGHT mum-of-three has shared her family’s experience with homelessness for three years as over 5,600 children are without a home this summer.
Callie Culligan (28) spent three summers in emergency accommodation and was a mother-of-two at the start, but soon found out she was pregnant – her third child was born into homelessness.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Rovers hit with fine and suspended stand closure after fan enters pitchLatest
Shamrock Rovers has received a “significant fine” and a suspended one-match closure of the South Stand after a fan entered the pitch...
Advertising project poses pickle for publicClondalkin
THE proposed outdoor advertising project across Tallaght, Clondalkin and other parts of South Dublin has been met with concern by the public...
Plans submitted for 10-storey Greenhills apartment buildingNews
PLANS for a new part 10-storey 99-apartment building on Greenhills Road in Walkinstown have been submitted.The plans located at the site of...
Moves to develop Knockmitten House into hostelProperty
AN APPLICATION for temporary planning permission for five years has been lodged for an office property known as Knockmitten House on Knockmitten...
Shein fast-fashion retailer hit by €86m loss due to US costsBusiness
FAST-FASHION retailer Shein, reported net losses for the first quarter of the year as US trade tensions affected the business.Shein reported a...
Family concerned for wellbeing of missing teenager Eoghan (14)Latest
UDPATE: Eoghan O’Reilly (14) who was reported missing from Killinarden, Tallaght, Dublin 24 since the evening of Wednesday 12th August, 2026, has...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.