Building excellence
TWO stores in Bluebell have been named as finalists representing Leinster in the 2026 Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards at the Mansion House on Thursday, October 1.
Brooks Timber & Building Supplies, Bluebell and Chadwicks Robinhood Road have been selected as finalists for the awards that recognise leading businesses in the builders’ merchant sector across the island of Ireland.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Safco Fine Foods Basil Pesto is going nationwide in LidlSponsored Content
ADVERTORIALSafco Fine Foods founded by Mohammed Rashid in 2012 based in Clondalkin is going nationwide in Lidl. For the price of a...
Moves to develop Knockmitten House into hostelProperty
AN APPLICATION for temporary planning permission for five years has been lodged for an office property known as Knockmitten House on Knockmitten...
Shein fast-fashion retailer hit by €86m loss due to US costsBusiness
FAST-FASHION retailer Shein, reported net losses for the first quarter of the year as US trade tensions affected the business.Shein reported a...
Family concerned for wellbeing of missing teenager Eoghan (14)Latest
UDPATE: Eoghan O’Reilly (14) who was reported missing from Killinarden, Tallaght, Dublin 24 since the evening of Wednesday 12th August, 2026, has...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.