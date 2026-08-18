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Building excellence
Staff at Chadwicks Robinhood Road

Building excellence

James Roulston MooneyAugust 18, 2026 1:07 pm

TWO stores in Bluebell have been named as finalists representing Leinster in the 2026 Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards at the Mansion House on Thursday, October 1.

Brooks Timber & Building Supplies, Bluebell and Chadwicks Robinhood Road have been selected as finalists for the awards that recognise leading businesses in the builders’ merchant sector across the island of Ireland.

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