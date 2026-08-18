Rovers hit with fine and suspended stand closure after fan enters pitch

Shamrock Rovers has received a “significant fine” and a suspended one-match closure of the South Stand after a fan entered the pitch during their recent 3-2 win over Dundalk.

Rovers have been handed a fine and a suspended South Stand closure for the rest of the season by the League of Ireland’s independent disciplinary committee following an incident where a fan entered the pitch and confronted Dundalk’s Daryl Horgan after he scored his penalty 27 minutes into the match, leading to a scuffle with other Dundalk players.

The individual has been an indefinite ban from all Shamrock Rovers matches, both home and way, by the club, and it has accepted the sanctions from the committee.

Any further sanctions handed down to the club before the season ends will result in the South Stand being closed for one domestic match.

The club noted that this would have a significant impact on the unique atmosphere generated from their most vocal support.

A statement from the club reads: “The safety and wellbeing of our players, supporters, match officials, stewards and all other personnel at Tallaght Stadium is paramount.

“Entering the field of play presents a significant safety risk and cannot be accepted under any circumstances…

“…The message is clear to all supporters that any further incidents of this nature could have serious consequences for the Club, including the activation of the suspended South Stand closure. None of us wants this situation to arise.”