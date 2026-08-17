Transport bodies raise safety concerns over planned digital advertising sites
SUBMISSIONS from the NTA, TII and the RSA raised concerns with the planned outdoor advertising set for sites in Tallaght, Clondalkin and other parts of South Dublin.
The National Transport Authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Road Safety Authority have been credited with submissions made detailing their concerns with the Part 8 public consultation for the council’s plans for outdoor advertising.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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