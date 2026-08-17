Debut single ‘Joy Doesn’t Come Cheap’ for Tallaght rapper J.D.C.C.

“IT’S A love letter to anyone who has a dream, and the process and hard work entailed in making it a reality,” explains up-and-coming Tallaght rapper J.D.C.C. (real name Joseph Collins), regarding his debut single ‘Joy Doesn’t Come Cheap’.

This marks the official launch of both his music career and his independent record label, Gaelglóir Records.

Blending introspective lyricism with honest storytelling, ‘Joy Doesn’t Come Cheap’ explores the pursuit of happiness through creativity, examining how music can provide hope, purpose and an escape during life’s most challenging moments.

The track introduces listeners to J.D.C.C.’s thoughtful approach to songwriting, combining personal experiences with themes of ambition, perseverance and self-belief.

The release also serves as the first introduction to Gaelglóir Records, ‘Ireland’s Newest Indie Record Label’, founded with the ambition of supporting emerging artists and creating opportunities for original voices in Irish music.

The name ‘Gaelglóir’ reflects both ‘Gaelic Glory’ and ‘Gaelic Voices’, representing a commitment to celebrating Irish creativity while providing a platform for new talent.

Written and recorded from a home studio, ‘Joy Doesn’t Come Cheap’ is the result of months of songwriting, rewriting and learning every aspect of the music-making process independently.

For J.D.C.C., the single represents far more than a debut release; it is the beginning of a long-term artistic journey built on authenticity, determination and a passion for storytelling.

He goes on to describe it as the “culmination of months of developing my storytelling”, and releasing the song is a milestone he has been working on for over eighteen months.

“I’m so proud to finally share it with the world,” he beams.

The single is the first release from J.D.C.C.’s forthcoming debut album of the same name, with additional music planned for release throughout the coming months.

‘Joy Doesn’t Come Cheap’ was released on July 15 and is available now on Spotify and all major streaming platforms.

For more information, email info@gaelgloirrecords.com or visit the website.