Community Circular Economy Day

Don’t Throw Your Broken or Worn Household Items Away….

Bring Them. Fix Them. Swap Them. Give Them a Second Life and Love Them for Longer!

There’s something for everyone – whether you have broken electronics/bicycles/clothes/furniture, clothes you no longer wear, or plants ready for a new home, bring them to the FREE Public Drop-in Community Clothing Swap, Plant Exchange and Repair Café with opportunities to repair, swap, share and connect.

Drop-in with your broken and preloved things as this is a chance to;

👗 Update your wardrobe and garden plants

💰 Save money through free repair advice

♻️ Reduce waste

🤝 Meet your community

📚 Learn New Skills from local experts

🌍 Support a Greener Future

Further details are available on Eventbrite