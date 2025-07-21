Search
Homeowners to pay more in property tax
Ellen GoughJuly 21, 2025 10:25 am

Homeowners in south Dublin will see an increase in their Local Property Tax this year, despite a vote by councillors to reduce it for the next four years.

A vote took place at the July meeting of South Dublin County Council to “reduce LPT by 7.5 per cent and maintain this reduction for the lifetime of this council (4 years)” from November 2025.

