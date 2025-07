A major lack of parking spaces in a newly built apartment complex has given rise to tensions with neighbouring communities.

There are only 67 parking spaces for the Land Development Agency’s Cookstown Gateway 204-apartment development, which means residents have been “left with no choice” but to park in the streets since moving in last year.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept