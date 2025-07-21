Search
Escalating resources and ‘holistic approach’ needed for gang feuds
Mark Ward, TD

Escalating resources and 'holistic approach' needed for gang feuds

Ellen GoughJuly 21, 2025 10:13 am

Additional resources and a “holistic approach” are needed to tackle an escalating gang feud in Clondalkin.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward, following the murder of a man in his 30s in the area on Monday morning, July 7.

