New dementia café praised for fostering social connections

Consultant Geriatrician at Tallaght University Hospital, Prof Sean Kennelly, gave the opening address at the brand new Café Memoir, a dementia café which has just opened this month in Tallaght Library.
Prof Kennelly praised this new café, saying it will foster social connections and community, which is very helpful for those living with dementia.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.