New dementia café praised for fostering social connections
Volunteers Caroline Creaner, Pauline Dalton and Fiona Delaney, with Prof Sean Kennelly, and volunteer Sharon Lally

New dementia café praised for fostering social connections

Echo StaffJuly 21, 2025 10:06 am

Consultant Geriatrician at Tallaght University Hospital, Prof Sean Kennelly, gave the opening address at the brand new Café Memoir, a dementia café which has just opened this month in Tallaght Library.

Prof Kennelly praised this new café, saying it will foster social connections and community, which is very helpful for those living with dementia.

