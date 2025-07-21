Search
Tallaght Wheelers raise almost €4,000 in 212km cycle to Galway’s Eyre Square
Tallaght Wheelers Cycling Club

Tallaght Wheelers raise almost €4,000 in 212km cycle to Galway’s Eyre Square

Echo StaffJuly 21, 2025 9:57 am

Tallaght Wheelers Cycling Club recently organised a fundraising event which saw them cycle 212km from Dublin to Eyre Square Galway in support of Women’s Aid, raising over €3,700 in the process.

Ten women took part in the event. The route across the country involved stops in Enfield, Moate, Ballinasloe, Loughrea and then finally Eyre Square in Galway City.

The trip took nine hours of actual cycle time, however when accounting for the stops and breaks the overall trip was over 12 hours. The members were supported by a van and a car on the way to make sure that everything ran smoothly.

We spoke to event organiser Emma Billane.

“Ah look, I don’t think any of us had ever done 212km before. For a lot of the women it was their first time ever cycling that distance.

‘There was a lot of apprehension. Will I be able to do it? Will I manage it? We just broke it up into bite sized chunks.

‘We all encouraged each other to get through it. It was challenging – it wasn’t ridiculously difficult, but it wasn’t easy either. I don’t think any of us had cycled 212km in one day like that. We all helped each other through it.”

Billane spoke of the sense of camaraderie that events such as the 212km cycle can develop.

“We were all exhausted, but all had big smiles on our faces. We were all delighted we did it, it was such a sense of achievement for us all. We couldn’t believe that we did it.”

Women’s Aid is a national, feminist organisation working to prevent and address the impact of domestic violence and abuse including coercive control, in Ireland since 1974.

This year marks a landmark milestone for Women’s Aid. The organisation has been supporting generations of women and their children for 50 years.

Donations can be made to the Tallaght Wheelers fundraiser at Here.

Read More


New plaza design will be ‘considerable loss’ of open and accessible community space

Tallaght

Two new raised flower beds in Tallaght village will cause a “considerable loss” of open and accessible community space on the Main...

Art exhibition and fitness event puts disability first

Tallaght

An art exhibition and fitness event were held in The Park Community Centre, Ballycullen, to wrap up on a successful term of...

Garda Síochána Community Services Fun Day

Tallaght

Essential community services will be celebrated with a fun day this Saturday, July 19, between The Square Shopping Centre and Tallaght Garda...

Local Faces: Mary Kelly

Tallaght

There are certain things in life that your humble correspondent would never do. Lion taming and train surfing are definitely out, so...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST