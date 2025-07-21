Litter problems at Lett’s Field stop

Calls have been made for a bin to be installed at a bus stop on the Neilstown Road due to issues with litter.

The bus stop in question is alongside Lett’s Field, which is being used “for play and sport” and this adds to the issue of litter in the area, according to Cllr Madeleine Johansson (Ind).

She brought the motion calling for the bin at the Neilstown Road stop before the June meeting of the Lucan/Palmerstown/North Clondalkin Area Committee.

The written response from South Dublin County Council said that a new bin will be installed in the location if it is considered suitable “in accordance with the Litter Bin Installation Protocol as set out in the Litter Management Plan”.

Cllr Johansson expressed frustration with the answer she received, as she has “asked a couple of times now for a bin at this location”.

“I keep getting the same answer, which is the same as what’s on the motion today so I am slightly annoyed at this stage that I have to keep asking,” she said during the meeting on Wednesday, June 24.

Cllr Niamh Fennell (SF) supported Cllr Johansson’s motion, pointing out that the bus stop in question was also on a route to and from a local school, and adding that she had requested a bin be installed at another bus stop on the Neilstown Road in the past.

Replying to both councillors in the chamber, acting senior engineer John Hegarty said that he wasn’t aware that this had been requested “multiple times” and that he would see a bin provided at the stop where Cllr Johansson was suggesting.

“In general bus stops tend to be litter generators so there is a need to put them there – I agree with all of you,” he said.

“If Cllr Fennell lets me know the location where she has been looking for a bin we will also deal with that.

“We shouldn’t be falling out over the issue of providing bins,” he added, as his response was well received by the councillors.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme