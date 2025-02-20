Search
Hospital worker in ‘unfortunate position’ with €360,000 worth of cannabis in car
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Hospital worker in ‘unfortunate position’ with €360,000 worth of cannabis in car

Echo StaffFebruary 20, 2025 11:33 am

A hospital worker who unwittingly allowed his cousin to bring €360,000 worth of cannabis in his car before he smelled the drugs and realised what was happening has been given a suspended sentence, reports Natasha Reid.

Daniel O’Neill (40) of Cushlawn Walk, Tallaght was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday, having pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply on November 12, 2023, at Pinewood Park, Tallaght.

Read More


Archie’s first steps of his medical treatment in US

Tallaght

A family who managed to involve the whole community in their cause flew to the United States for the first step of...

Calls for Katharine Tynan house to be redeveloped into cultural hub

Tallaght

Developers have “no immediate timeline” for the refurbishment of a historic house despite calls from residents to turn the site into a...

Former GAA Chairman was one of Dublin’s greatest fans

Tallaght

Former chairman of St Anne’s GAA and one of “Dublin’s greatest supporters”, William (Willie) Roche passed away on Saturday, February 8.A fourth...

‘The loss of Dagnis has left a deep gap in the lives of his colleagues’

Tallaght

About 250 people attended the memorial mass for a well-known security guard in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre who died last week.Originally from Latvia,...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST