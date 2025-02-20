Hospital worker in ‘unfortunate position’ with €360,000 worth of cannabis in car

A hospital worker who unwittingly allowed his cousin to bring €360,000 worth of cannabis in his car before he smelled the drugs and realised what was happening has been given a suspended sentence, reports Natasha Reid.

Daniel O’Neill (40) of Cushlawn Walk, Tallaght was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday, having pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply on November 12, 2023, at Pinewood Park, Tallaght.