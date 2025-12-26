Huge crowds gathered at Áras Chrónáin’s ‘Beithilín Beo’

Some of the performers at the Live Crib in Áras Chrónáin

It was another huge success!” beams Brian O Gaibhin, organiser of Aras Chronain’s ‘Beithilín Beo’ (Live Crib) in Clondalkin this past weekend.

Huge crowds gathered at Aras Chronain on the days and evenings of December 13 and 14 to create another “magical” experience, as has been the case every year.

Brian jokes that after all the preparation and work that went into the production, “the gas thing is that you come in and the whole thing is gone today!”

It seems there is no rest for the wicked with Aras Chronain, as Colm Gavin and Kenan Flannery are performing a concert there this Friday, December 19, followed by the 12th Annual Ciaran Carr Christmas Busk on Saturday, December 20.

Brian sings the praises of all involved in a successful weekend, from the actors to the crew handling lights, sound, costumes, sets, etc., as well as anyone who came to support them and allowed their children to participate.

The Beithilín Beo has been entertaining the community of Clondalkin for 20 years, having hosted its first performance in 2005.

This year marked the 20th edition of the show, performed every year since 2005 with the exception of 2020 due to COVID restrictions and lockdown.

When asked about how many people were in attendance, Brian remarks that he would estimate there were over 1200 audience members across the two days and nights.

He is “so grateful” to everyone who volunteered to contribute their time and efforts to this year’s ‘Beithilín Beo’ and aided in making it a success.

Congratulations and Merry Christmas to all involved.