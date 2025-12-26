Search
Where to recycle your Christmas Tree

Where to recycle your Christmas Tree

Ryan ButlerDecember 26, 2025 1:43 pm

South Dublin County Council has arranged for Christmas Tree recycling at the following locations from Friday, January 2, to Monday, January 12 2026.

This service is free and intended for domestic household trees only, with a limit of one tree per household or vehicle.

Signage will be placed at each location to indicate it as an official recycling point.

For more details and to find a location near you, please visit sdcc information is available in their Winter newsletter.

Greenhills

  • Tymon Park – Limekiln Road car park
  • Tymon Park – Tymon North Road car park

Firhouse

  • Dodder Valley Park / Firhouse Road (car park opposite Woodlawn Estate)

Rathfarnham

  • Rathfarnham Castle Park – car park

Old Bawn

  • Oldbawn Church – car park

Lucan

  • Beechpark Open Space
  • Sarsfield Park open space
  • Griffeen Valley Park –

Haydens Lane car park

  • Foxborough open space

Palmerstown

  • Glenaulin Park
  • Woodfarm Acres

Clondalkin

  • Corkagh – Green Isle Road car park
  • Corkagh – St Johns car park
  • Collinstown Park
  • Foxdene Open Space
  • Quarryvale Park

