Where to recycle your Christmas Tree

South Dublin County Council has arranged for Christmas Tree recycling at the following locations from Friday, January 2, to Monday, January 12 2026.

This service is free and intended for domestic household trees only, with a limit of one tree per household or vehicle.

Signage will be placed at each location to indicate it as an official recycling point.

For more details and to find a location near you, please visit sdcc information is available in their Winter newsletter.

Greenhills

Tymon Park – Limekiln Road car park

Tymon Park – Tymon North Road car park

Firhouse

Dodder Valley Park / Firhouse Road (car park opposite Woodlawn Estate)

Rathfarnham

Rathfarnham Castle Park – car park

Old Bawn

Oldbawn Church – car park

Lucan

Beechpark Open Space

Sarsfield Park open space

Griffeen Valley Park –

Haydens Lane car park

Foxborough open space

Palmerstown

Glenaulin Park

Woodfarm Acres

Clondalkin