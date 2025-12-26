Where to recycle your Christmas Tree
South Dublin County Council has arranged for Christmas Tree recycling at the following locations from Friday, January 2, to Monday, January 12 2026.
This service is free and intended for domestic household trees only, with a limit of one tree per household or vehicle.
Signage will be placed at each location to indicate it as an official recycling point.
For more details and to find a location near you, please visit sdcc information is available in their Winter newsletter.
Greenhills
- Tymon Park – Limekiln Road car park
- Tymon Park – Tymon North Road car park
Firhouse
- Dodder Valley Park / Firhouse Road (car park opposite Woodlawn Estate)
Rathfarnham
- Rathfarnham Castle Park – car park
Old Bawn
- Oldbawn Church – car park
Lucan
- Beechpark Open Space
- Sarsfield Park open space
- Griffeen Valley Park –
Haydens Lane car park
- Foxborough open space
Palmerstown
- Glenaulin Park
- Woodfarm Acres
Clondalkin
- Corkagh – Green Isle Road car park
- Corkagh – St Johns car park
- Collinstown Park
- Foxdene Open Space
- Quarryvale Park