Seasonal Recycling: SDCC Christmas Decoration Recycling Competition

The Sugarloaf Class from Pobalscoil Iosolde, Palmerstown Community School came 1st in the over 9 category: Jessica Dunne, Caelan Brothers, Bill Elegboeun, Turlough O'Brien and Cassie Mc Donnell with Mayor Pamela Kearns

The Mayor of South Dublin County, Cllr Pamela Kearns presented the winners of the SDCC Christmas Decoration Recycling Competition with their prizes in County Hall.

Mayor Kearns said “Every year the fantastic response to this competition amazes me and this year was no different. Handmade decorations are so precious.

Every time you make a decoration from ordinary household recyclable materials, you help the environment and create something unique that can be given as gifts to your family.

Once you get into the habit of thinking this way, there is no limit to your creativity, the amount of recycling you can do and the money you can save. Congratulations to everyone”

This Christmas Mayor Kearns asks you to pass on the important message of recycling to your family and friends.

South Dublin County Council would like to congratulate everyone who took part in the annual competition.

All the decorations created are fantastic and all made from recycled materials.