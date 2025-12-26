Search
Seasonal Recycling: SDCC Christmas Decoration Recycling Competition
The Sugarloaf Class from Pobalscoil Iosolde, Palmerstown Community School came 1st in the over 9 category: Jessica Dunne, Caelan Brothers, Bill Elegboeun, Turlough O'Brien and Cassie Mc Donnell with Mayor Pamela Kearns

Seasonal Recycling: SDCC Christmas Decoration Recycling Competition

Echo StaffDecember 26, 2025 1:45 pm

The Mayor of South Dublin County, Cllr Pamela Kearns presented the winners of the SDCC Christmas Decoration Recycling Competition with their prizes in County Hall.

Mayor Kearns said “Every year the fantastic response to this competition amazes me and this year was no different. Handmade decorations are so precious.

Every time you make a decoration from ordinary household recyclable materials, you help the environment and create something unique that can be given as gifts to your family.

Once you get into the habit of thinking this way, there is no limit to your creativity, the amount of recycling you can do and the money you can save.  Congratulations to everyone”

Polina Petrova from St Ronan’s National School came 1st in the under 9 category

This Christmas Mayor Kearns asks you to pass on the important message of recycling to your family and friends.

South Dublin County Council would like to congratulate everyone who took part in the annual competition.

All the decorations created are fantastic and all made from recycled materials.

Read More


Merry Christmas from all at your local newspaper – The Echo

News

Seasons Greetings to all our readers and a very Happy Christmas to our community families. As we celebrated 45 years in Business...

Safe home this Christmas! Crime prevention officer SGT Ciaran McLoughlin’s advice

News

Keep a light on and don’t store large sums of cash in your home is just some of the advice to keep...

Gift Yourself Tomorrow: National drinkaware campaign for 2025

News

ADrinkaware, the national charity working to prevent and reduce alcohol misuse, launched its 2025 Christmas campaign, ‘Gift Yourself Tomorrow’. The campaign invites...

Where to recycle your Christmas Tree

News

South Dublin County Council has arranged for Christmas Tree recycling at the following locations from Friday, January 2, to Monday, January 12...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST