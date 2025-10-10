‘I believe deeply in this country, its dreams its hope and above all its people’

Clondalkin’s Jim Gavin ended his Presidential campaign on Sunday night after several events piled on the pressure.

The former Dublin football GAA manager stepped away from the race after an alleged rental dispute from 2009 was revealed.

Gavin failed to return €3,300 to his tenant after a standing order caused issues following the occupant’s exit.

The former Presidential candidate said: “I believe deeply in this country, its dreams, its hopes and above all its people. The office of Uachtarán na hÉireann is the highest in the land and the pinnacle of public service. It is an office that must be untainted by controversy or distraction.

“I always knew the campaign would be robust and challenging and anyone who knows me knows that I have never shirked from a contest. I have always sought to act in honour and good faith. However recent days have given me cause to reflect.

“I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the wellbeing of my family and friends.

“Taking all these considerations on board, I have decided to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family.

Gavin was chosen as the Fianna Fáil candidate for the 2025 Presidential election, beating out Billy Kelleher MEP in a party vote.

Since then, the Chief Operations Officer of the Irish Aviation Authority failed to make his mark on the nationwide electorate, running third in the polls before announcing his decision.

A failure to close a gate in an agriculture-targeted video and use of an unlicenced drone during a park run were picked up by the media and social spheres.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “Jim has accepted that he made an error in relation to an issue that has arisen in recent days.

“He himself has said the office of Uachtarán na hÉireann is the highest in the land and the pinnacle of public service. He is clear that he does not want to bring controversy onto this office.

“This has been a very difficult decision for Jim given his commitment to public service. I wish him well. I have no doubt that he will continue to make a significant contribution to Irish life and society”.

