‘One step further’ for Archie seeking life-saving treatment

Tallaght youngster Archie Ennis has passed his first test on the international road to treatment for his Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The eight-year-old has been in the United States in the past few weeks as he attempts to get on to a clinical trial and receive life-altering gene therapy treatment.

Archie has been unable to avail of treatment at home in Ireland following his diagnosis in December.

His mother, Úna Ennis, shared the news on her social media: “The results are in. He passed and does not have the antibodies.”

Archie is now expected to undergo more tests at the turn of the year in December and January as part of the next stage of the process.

The family have raised seven figures worth in aid of Archie and content creator Chris Connolly is currently undertaking running the length of the United Kingdom to add a quarter of a million more to the total.

According to Children’s Health Ireland, DMD is a rare neuromuscular disease that results in progressive deterioration in muscle strength and premature death.

Approximately 10 boys are diagnosed with the condition in Ireland every year.

The muscle degeneration disease is caused by gene mutations that affect a protein called dystrophin, which plays a critical role in muscle cell structure and function.

Archie has had to go through a lot at a young age and his parents have done their best to ensure he enjoys his time Stateside.

The young boy has visited the likes of Universal Nintendo World and a Gator Golf establishment, as well as enjoyed some Crumbl cookies.

His mother said in a post on Thursday: “It’s been a lot for him to process — from long travels to endless hospital visits and blood tests, it’s a lot for anyone, let alone a young boy.”

If successful in his following tests, Archie will be able to take necessary medication that he has been lacking since diagnosis.

Úna noted that the Ennis family and Archie still have some distance to go before he’s in the clear.

“But today is a good day,” Úna stated on Monday. “One step closer.”