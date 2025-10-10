Search
Local Faces: Noel Power
Noel Power has hiked the entirety of the Wicklow Mountains

Echo StaffOctober 10, 2025 3:10 pm

Tallaght resident Noel Power is a remarkable man. Noel has hiked the entirety of the Wicklow mountains more times than I’ve had hot dinners and believe me, that’s a few as my waistline would confirm, writes Ken Doyle.

As Noel approaches his 86th birthday in October, he still hikes five times a week and he recently stayed in the one place long enough to talk to The Echo and tell us all about a life spent largely amongst the the amazing natural wonders we’re lucky enough to have on our doorstep.

