Local Faces: Noel Power

Tallaght resident Noel Power is a remarkable man. Noel has hiked the entirety of the Wicklow mountains more times than I’ve had hot dinners and believe me, that’s a few as my waistline would confirm, writes Ken Doyle.

As Noel approaches his 86th birthday in October, he still hikes five times a week and he recently stayed in the one place long enough to talk to The Echo and tell us all about a life spent largely amongst the the amazing natural wonders we’re lucky enough to have on our doorstep.