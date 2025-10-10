Search
Cayden’s and his family life has been changed completely
Cayden (9) with mam Sinead, dad Ronald, brother Ethan (15) outside their home

Cayden’s and his family life has been changed completely

Ellen GoughOctober 10, 2025 3:18 pm

The lives of a Killinarden boy with a rare condition and his family have been changed completely after their family home was renovated by RTÉ’s DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland.

The series, presented by Baz Ashmawy, rebuilds people’s lives by rebuilding their homes and returned to RTÉ One last Sunday night, October 5.

Read More


Rhasidat named as one of the faces of first ever Fashion Week

Tallaght

Tallaght sprinter and European medallist Rhasidat Adeleke has been announced as one of the faces of the first ever Ireland Fashion Week.Ireland...

Springfield estate will be considered for a play space

Tallaght

The Springfield estate in Tallaght will be among locations examined for a new play space for children under the council’s new Play...

Thief jailed for 11 month for stealing €363 of clothes

Tallaght

A SERIAL thief received an 11 month prison sentence at Tallaght District Court.Casandra Lingurar (19), with an address of Virginia Hall, Belgard...

Local Faces: Noel Power

Tallaght

Tallaght resident Noel Power is a remarkable man. Noel has hiked the entirety of the Wicklow mountains more times than I’ve had...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST