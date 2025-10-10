Cayden’s and his family life has been changed completely
The lives of a Killinarden boy with a rare condition and his family have been changed completely after their family home was renovated by RTÉ’s DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland.
The series, presented by Baz Ashmawy, rebuilds people’s lives by rebuilding their homes and returned to RTÉ One last Sunday night, October 5.
AUTHOREllen Gough
