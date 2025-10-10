137 affordable purchase homes approved for Cherry Orchard

Planning permission has been granted for over 130 affordable purchase homes in Cherry Orchard.

The 137 new homes are part of a joint development from Dubin City Council (DCC) and the Land Development Agency (LDA).

Part of Phase 2 of the Cherry Orchard Point residential development, which the LDA and DCC are seeking to deliver on 13.01 hectares of land owned by the local authority, the proposed plans include 13 two-bed houses, 88 three-bed houses, 18 two-bed duplexes and 18 three-bed duplexes.

The development will include a new access road connecting to the entrance point at Park West Avenue as approved under the Phase 1 scheme, new internal streets, landscaped public and communal open space, a new pedestrian connection to Cloverhill Road, and all associated site and development works.

The proposed development will also involve the provision of 141car parking spaces, with seven accessible spaces and 71 Electric Vehicle charging points (representing 50% of the total parking spaces, plus a total of 306 bicycle parking spaces and seven motorbike parking spaces.

In total, and subject to planning permission, the LDA and DCC are planning to deliver about 1,131 cost rental, affordable purchase and social homes, a creche, and up to 23,400 square metres of retail space over four phases at Cherry Orchard Point.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 involve the planned development of a 11.41-hectare site located next to Park West & Cherry Orchard Railway Station.

The proposed homes will be adjacent to the M50 and within easy reach of a host of businesses and major employers, including those located at Park West Business Park.

The overall development will deliver a vibrant and sustainable community with Phase 1 including a series of amenities and facilities including a proposed supermarket, commercial/retail units, internal and external community and cultural spaces and a childcare facility.

Once complete, Cherry Orchard Point will also feature landscaped open spaces, including a plaza, multipurpose amenity lawn, outdoor fitness trail, multipurpose games area and a playground.

A network of parks and civic spaces will be connected by tree-lined streets while residents will benefit from high quality integrated and accessible public transport and a safe and permeable environment that promotes sustainable travel modes.

The plans to develop new homes at Cherry Orchard Point are proposed to integrate with other public projects planned locally by DCC and included in the Park West-Cherry Orchard Local Area Plan, which was voted on and approved by Dublin city councillors in October 2019.

