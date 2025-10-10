Search
‘We’re very proud of the village and community’
Enjoying the Newcastle Festival.

‘We’re very proud of the village and community’

James Roulston MooneyOctober 10, 2025 3:39 pm

“We’re very proud of the village and very proud of the community that we have here”.

The Newcastle Community Week proved to be a success once again this year with a range of activities celebrating the town from dances to sports showcases.

Read More


Independent review requested on €20m Leisure Centre project

Lucan

An independent review has been requested on the Lucan Leisure project after delays and the termination of a contract.The termination of the...

Taxi drivers raise issues over village roadworks

Lucan

Taxi drivers in the Lucan area have raised concerns about the ongoing roadworks in the village.The taxi drivers successfully got the council...

Working group continue to improve the neighbourhood

Lucan

Calls have been made for young people to be a focus in the opening months of the new Balgaddy Community Centre following...

Gullies and pipelines are cleared to deal with floods

Lucan

A report will be made on the recurring flooding incidents in the Lucan area after several cases were flagged at the end...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST