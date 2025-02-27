‘I dont want to die in a house not fit for me’
A wheelchair-bound council tenant who can’t use her kitchen to cook has asked South Dublin County Council to refit her house as soon as possible.
“I don’t want to die in a house that’s not fit for me,” said Caroline Kinsella (55) of Cushlawn Way, who swapped a three-bedroom house with a two-bed bungalow in 2014 to downsize.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
