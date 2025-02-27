Search
59 meetings held to ‘better understand’ local needs of transport during LAP
The report proposed a 30km/h zone in Clondalkin village

Maurice GarveyFebruary 27, 2025 11:31 am

THE third round of consultation for the transport and mobility focus of the Clondalkin Local Area Plan (LAP) saw close to 60 meetings take place with residents between November 19 – December 12.

South Dublin County Council are in the process of developing a LAP for Clondalkin.

