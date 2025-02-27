59 meetings held to ‘better understand’ local needs of transport during LAP
THE third round of consultation for the transport and mobility focus of the Clondalkin Local Area Plan (LAP) saw close to 60 meetings take place with residents between November 19 – December 12.
South Dublin County Council are in the process of developing a LAP for Clondalkin.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
