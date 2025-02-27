New chapter as work starts on learning network campus

Representatives from National Learning Network, Rehab Group, construction project partners, Bracegrade, Deputy Jen Cummins TD, students and staff pictured at the sod turning ceremony in Drumfinn on Friday

A significant milestone was marked on Friday, February 14 as construction work commenced at the site of a new National Learning Network (NLN) campus at the former Caritas College on Drumfinn Road, Ballyfermot.

Part of the Rehab Group and funded by Educational Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) and the Health Service Executive (HSE), National Learning Network offers a supported educational service to thousands of people with disabilities, mental health issues, learning difficulties, autism, or people who need some extra flexibility with their education.