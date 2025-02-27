Search
New chapter as work starts on learning network campus
Representatives from National Learning Network, Rehab Group, construction project partners, Bracegrade, Deputy Jen Cummins TD, students and staff pictured at the sod turning ceremony in Drumfinn on Friday

New chapter as work starts on learning network campus

Echo StaffFebruary 27, 2025 11:36 am

A significant milestone was marked on Friday, February 14 as construction work commenced at the site of a new National Learning Network (NLN) campus at the former Caritas College on Drumfinn Road, Ballyfermot.

Part of the Rehab Group and funded by Educational Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) and the Health Service Executive (HSE), National Learning Network offers a supported educational service to thousands of people with disabilities, mental health issues, learning difficulties, autism, or people who need some extra flexibility with their education.

Read More


This weeks front pages – February 27, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

Screening of the Miracle Club very ‘poignant’

Ballyfermot

“The screening went very well and was poignant, as some of the neighbours from Ballyfermot attended,” states Ballyfermot-born actor and screenwriter Jimmy...

Man stole handbag from woman (78) containing €2

Ballyfermot

A man who stole a handbag which contained €2 from a 78-year-old woman has been sentenced to 15 months in prison, writes...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST