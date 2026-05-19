‘I think about that life-saving generosity every single day’
A father-of-two from Firhouse shared his life-saving’ transplant experience after a long battle with a rare and progressive chronic liver disease.
Now back into the beat of family life with wife Áine and teen sons Cian and Eoin, Ray Doyle’s life looks different to what it was just two years ago.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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