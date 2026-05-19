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‘You need to be aware of your body and aware of any changes’
(Left) Noel Connors after his diagnosis, (Right) Noel Connors before his Crohn’s diagnosis

‘You need to be aware of your body and aware of any changes’

Grace HarteMay 19, 2026 12:16 pm

To mark World IBD Day on May 19th, The Echo spoke to Noel Connors, a 46-year-old father of four from Clondalkin who has been living with Crohn’s and Colitis since 2014.

IBD refers to Inflammatory Bowel Disease, an umbrella term for a group of chronic digestive conditions, such as Crohn’s and Colitis.

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