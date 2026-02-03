Search
‘I was in water up to my shins’ as apartments flooded in storm
The water in the sitting room

‘I was in water up to my shins’ as apartments flooded in storm

Ellen GoughFebruary 3, 2026 10:11 am

Resident Cathy Kavanagh was resigned rather than frightened when she woke up to a foot of water surrounding her bed at 4am on Tuesday morning.

“It’s the third time it’s happened, so it was just like “oh for f*** sake,” she said.

Read More


‘You could have killed anybody driving over two lanes’ – judge

Tallaght

A DRUNK driver who attempted to avoid gardai and “shoot off across two lanes” was ordered to undertake a restorative justice driving...

‘Much needed’ community centre extension to be built

Tallaght

“You’ll see great things out of there once it is delivered.”A community centre in Tallaght is lined up for a new extension...

€60,000 earmarked for St Patrick’s Day parade

Tallaght

Community groups, schools, sports clubs and organisations are invited to “get creative” and sign up to take part in the Tallaght St...

St Aidan’s are on the ball with Mick Duff astro pitch

Tallaght

A Tallaght school have named their new all-weather pitch after a local councillor with “a long track record of inclusion and support...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST