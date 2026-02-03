‘I was in water up to my shins’ as apartments flooded in storm
Resident Cathy Kavanagh was resigned rather than frightened when she woke up to a foot of water surrounding her bed at 4am on Tuesday morning.
“It’s the third time it’s happened, so it was just like “oh for f*** sake,” she said.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘You could have killed anybody driving over two lanes’ – judgeTallaght
A DRUNK driver who attempted to avoid gardai and “shoot off across two lanes” was ordered to undertake a restorative justice driving...
‘Much needed’ community centre extension to be builtTallaght
“You’ll see great things out of there once it is delivered.”A community centre in Tallaght is lined up for a new extension...
€60,000 earmarked for St Patrick’s Day paradeTallaght
Community groups, schools, sports clubs and organisations are invited to “get creative” and sign up to take part in the Tallaght St...
St Aidan’s are on the ball with Mick Duff astro pitchTallaght
A Tallaght school have named their new all-weather pitch after a local councillor with “a long track record of inclusion and support...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.