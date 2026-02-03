Only one repair and lease scheme grant approved

Only one application for a council grant that aims to bring vacant properties back into use as social housing has been approved in the last four years.

South Dublin County Council have only received a total of five applications for the Repair and Lease Scheme (RLS) between 2022 and 2025.

The RLS provides social housing through the renovation of vacant privately owned properties, through a loan provided to the property owner by the council or by an approved housing body (AHB) to bring these properties up to rental standards.

Renovated properties are then leased to the council or AHB to provide social housing for between 5 and 25 years.

The maximum loan is €80,000, including VAT, and is offset against the monthly lease payment to the owner.

Only one application was approved for this scheme in 2023, with one other application approved in 2025 “pending an inspection and an agreed schedule of works”.

That’s according to data provided by the council’s director of housing Elaine Leech after Cllr Caroline Brady (FG) asked for a report on the number of grants approved under the RLS and the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant at the full council meeting on Monday, January 12.

A total of 269 applications were received since 2022 for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, which is worth up to €50,000 and must be used to turn a vacant house or building into a principal private residence or rental property.

If the property is confirmed to be derelict then there is also a top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 available, Ms Leech’s reply to Cllr Brady stated.

Of the 269 applications received between 2022 and 2025, 219 were approved, with 18 approved including the top up grant.

A total of 31 applications were declined or withdrawn.

