Search
Iconic brands could be sold by Unilever
Unilever is located in Citywest

Iconic brands could be sold by Unilever

James Roulston MooneyDecember 10, 2025 10:41 am

ICONIC brands such as Marmite, Colman’s and Bovril, could be sold by Unilever as the group consider to focus on beauty and wellbeing.

Consumer goods giant Unilever, which has an Irish base in Citywest, did not comment on the news this week, but insiders say they are considering the move.

Efforts to simplify Unilever’s portfolio mirror moves by competitors such as Nestle, which has put its water business up for sale and has underperforming vitamin brands under review, and Kraft Heinz, which is breaking up.

Marmite, a century-old yeast-based spread which divides opinion is potentially up for sale, but Unilever will keep Pot Noodle, sources told Reuters.

The package of British assets, which includes Colman’s and Bovril beef extract, is estimated to have revenues of about £200m, one of the people said.

Selling Marmite, Colman’s and Bovril would be Unilever’s most significant disposal since Fernando Fernandez became CEO in February with a mandate to speed up its turnaround strategy.

Market forces have led to squeezed profit margins for consumer conglomerates due to supply-chain crunches and high inflation.

The brands Unilever are considering putting on the block have widespread recognition – owned by the company for at least 20 years.

Colman’s is more than 200 years old.

Read More


Chambers Ireland calls ‘on all Irish MEP’s to back the Mercosur agreement’

Business

THE controversial EU-Mercosur trade agreement needs to be rolled out to “keep the European economy moving forward”, according to Chambers Ireland. Ian...

South Dublin is named the Local Authority of the Year

Business

SOUTH Dublin County Council was named the Local Authority of the Year at the 2025 Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards....

Smooth operator Áine wins Entrepreneur award

Business

LUCAN entrepreneur Áine Kennedy, founder of The Smooth Company, was named winner of the Emerging category at the EY Entrepreneur Of The...

Best Menswear returns to The Square after 14 Years to welcome you back

Business

ADVERTORIAL After 14-years, Best Menswear is thrilled to announce its official return to The Square, Tallaght with a brand-new store opening. This...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST