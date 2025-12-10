Tallaght to host Shels and Crystal Palace

SHELBOURNE will be travelling to Tallaght tonight as they will use the stadium as a homeground for their match against Crystal Palace in the UEFA Conference League.

Managed by Drimnagh native Joey O’Brien, Shelbourne have had a somewhat frustrating time in the group phase so far picking up just one point in their first four matches.

The Drumcondra based side drew their first game of the tournament against Swedish side Hacken 0-0 before losing their next two games 1-0 against Macedonian side Shkendija and Kosovian team Drita before losing their last match 2-0 to Troy Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar.

The loss against Shkendija was particularly frustrating as it came from a 90th minute own goal.

For several players tonight, despite playing away from Tolka Park, playing at Tallaght Stadium may feel like playing even closer to home.

Old Bawn native Evan Caffrey in particular, growing up and going to school only a stones throw from Tallaght stadium, the midfielder has been an integral part of the squad for Shels this season making 48 appearances across all competitions.

Striker Mipo Odubeko is another player who grew up within the vicinity of the stadium and in fact used to be a ball boy at Rovers matches as a youth. Odubeko netted eight goals for Shels in the league this season and contributed with another three so far in Europe.

Templeogue man Conor Kearns will be hoping to keep a clean sheet on the night, he will have plenty to contend with coming up against a highflying Crystal Palace side however to give them credit Shelbourne have been solid defensively only conceding four goals so far in the Conference League.

Their opponents Crystal Palace currently sit in 18th position with their expectations to be among the top challengers not having been met.

In Europe they last won two and lost two of their games with defeats coming against French side Strasbourg and in a shock result a 1-0 loss to Cypriot team AEK Larnaca.

Still despite their form in Europe being patchy they have been in great form domestically this season and currently sit in 4th place in the Premier League after 15 games played.