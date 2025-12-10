Make this your GOAL during Christmas time

At the launch of the Tallaght GOAL Mile were John Cullen, Alan Vard from GOAL, Gerry Woods, Eddie Donegan, Sharon Tighe, Alan McCabe and Viv O’Hanlon

THE 22ND annual Goal Mile will be set to once again take place this year on Christmas Morning between 9.30am and 12am.

The event will be held on the Tallaght Athletic club track on Greenhills Road, beside WestPark Gym.

GOAL is an International Humanitarian Response Agency which was first established in Ireland over 45 years ago. Since then the organisation has been hugely successful worldwide working with vulnerable communities in over 60 countries.

Two of the most high profile areas where GOAL are working at the moment include Sudan and Gaza. Both have been plagued by conflict in recent years and are in dire need of support with malnourishment and famine a serious issue.

The Tallaght Mile run in particular has shown its value time and time again with over €140,000 donated over the last 21 years at just the Tallaght run alone.

Over 40,000 people participated in various different GOAL Mile locations from across the country. The event is hugely important being one of the largest annual fundraisers undertaken by the organisation.

“We here at GOAL, together with our partners at AIB, are delighted to kick off another season of the GOAL Mile, one of our biggest annual fundraisers. Since 2021, this important partnership has resulted in over €2million in donations from the people of Ireland and beyond, to support GOAL’s life-saving humanitarian programmes in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.” – Nafisa Brennan, Senior Fundraising manager for GOAL.

There is no need to register for the event, simply arrive at the track anytime between 9:30 and 12 and you can run or walk a mile along the track and donate whatever you would like in the GOAL buckets at the finishing line.

If anybody would like a sponsorship card or more information about the event then contact John at 087 6934309.

Online donations can be made HERE.

A timing clock will be in place and certs if you wish to record your time and tea and refreshments will also be provided in the Tallaght AC clubhouse.

This is an event for all ages with young and old being invited to come along and show their support for some of the planet’s most vulnerable people.