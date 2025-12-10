Petanque team qualify for World C’ships

IRELAND have qualified for the Petanque World Championships for 2026 following a recent performance at a qualification tournament in Luxembourg.

A form of boules, Petanque has been steadily growing in Ireland for the last number of years. With only around 3 official clubs in 2010 over 20 now exist in the country with over 650 members.

19 teams from across the continent competed at the qualifier event with Ireland’s squad all happening to come out of one club, that being Park Petanque Club based in Terenure at Bushy Park.

The Irish side won three of their five games doing enough to earn themselves a spot in next years World Championship set to be held in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Team member Colin Delaney spoke on the expectation heading over to Luxembourg.

“We were as confident as we could be. We sent our club to the European Club Championships two years ago. The same players we have, beat a French side who are one of the best in the world which has a whole host of French National Players. We knew that we could compete at a very high level. We went there in good spirits, feeling that we could qualify but it’s kind of an unknown for us. It’s great to be competing and winning at that level.”

The challenges the team now faces will be in regards to financially supporting the trip to Malaysia for the World Championships.

The sport is not recognised by Sports Ireland and therefore not eligible for grants. Member of the Irish Petanque Association Owen Kelleher spoke on the situation.

“Expanding and getting facilities like access to toilets and storage for equipment would be the next level we’d like to be at. Providing proper facilities at some of our bigger values. We continue to try and get people involved in the game.”

“We are very positive in the future and we would like to at least double our numbers in the next ten years. Our goal would be to register with Sport Ireland and avail of some serious grants to further our game and provide facilities that would allow our first team to play in the winter.”

Kelleher is currently establishing a new club in Lucan after having been involved in the Bushy Park club for years. Based in Griffeen Valley the club is growing continuously and is breaking into new ground with the Lucan area previously being without a club itself.

With the association raising all funds internally including their bid to send the Irish team to Malaysia they are actively seeking sponsors.

If anyone reading would be interested in sponsoring the side in their World Championship ambitions then get in contact at secretary@irishpetanque.org or through the website.