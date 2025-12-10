Jobstown Boxing Club are 10 years on the go

JOBSTOWN Boxing Club celebrated their ten year anniversary with a show in the Maldron Hotel last Friday.

There were 18 bouts on the show along with an awards ceremony for the boxers from the club who have performed so admirably in recent years.

Formed in only 2015, the club has gone from strength to strength with boxers from the club having won everything from World to European to National Championships.

Four clubs participated in the event alongside Jobstown these being Olympic Mullingar, Lucan Boxing Club, Rathoath and Setanta Boxing Club.

A huge success on the night the fights were extremely competitive with all fighters giving an excellent account of themselves.

At the award ceremony the club presented all of its champions throughout its 10 year history with an award recognising their achievements.

This included Adam Olaniyan, Brandon Geoghan, Tiffany Spencer, Brodric Abudoire, Charlie Connolly, Gabrielle Mongan, Tadhg O’Donnell, Joshua Olaniyan, Blake Fegan, Ava Mulhall, Darren O’Toole and Ava McCabe.

In the space of a decade the club has gone from being unknown to one of the most successful clubs in Dublin in recent times.

Coach Amanda Spencer touched on the future of the club and what it may look like in another ten years time.

“If we have the same amount of success in the next ten years we’ll be one of the biggest teams in Ireland. It’s a great way to celebrate the end of the year and all the achievements of everyone involved in the club.”

The celebration comes just after the club participated in the U23 European Championships with three of its boxers making their way to Budapest where Tiffany Spencer received a bronze medal.

With the relentless schedule of tournaments never ending and the continuous supply of talent within Jobstown BC it is a matter of when rather than if they are going to win more medals to add to the collection.

The club would like to thank all of its sponsors and supporters who made last Friday possible.