IFTA awards nominations: Actors are nominated for the film and drama categories

THE Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) proudly unveils the nominations for the 2025 IFTA Awards, honoring exceptional achievements in film and drama across 29 categories.

Acting nominees include Rathfarnham’s Siobhan Cullen for ‘Bodkin,’ Clondalkin’s Aidan Turner for ‘Rivals,’ and Knocklyon’s Alisha Weir for ‘Abigail.’