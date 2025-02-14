Search
Library encourages people to ‘step out of their comfort zone’
Alessia MicalizziFebruary 14, 2025 10:07 am

Tallaght Library is back in full swing for the new year after welcoming 13,875 people through their doors in December.

At the Tallaght area meeting on Monday, January 27, manager Liz Corry reported over 5,600 books were issued in December with 217 new borrowers.

