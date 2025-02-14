Library encourages people to ‘step out of their comfort zone’
Tallaght Library is back in full swing for the new year after welcoming 13,875 people through their doors in December.
At the Tallaght area meeting on Monday, January 27, manager Liz Corry reported over 5,600 books were issued in December with 217 new borrowers.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
TUH talks mental health in the New YearNews
The start of each New Year is a time for resolutions, writes Professor Brendan Kelly, Consultant Psychiatrist at TUH and Professor of...
Theatre nurse manager writes poems of her love for Irish lifeNews
“There’s no way I’m leaving this place,” said a nurse manager who celebrated 20 years working with Tallaght University Hospital.Monica Mathias (47),...
Busiest footpaths in the village listed for repairNews
One of the busiest footpaths in Tallaght village was listed for repairs in the Council’s Draft Roadworks Programme 2025 after some elderly...
Scooters and scramblers pursuit by gardai welcomed by publicNews
A CHANGE in policy where gardai can now pursue scramblers, scooters and electric bikes, has been welcomed by TD Mark Ward, who...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.