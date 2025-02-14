Search
Local Faces: Dolores James
Dolores James grew up on Gurteen Road, went to school at Scoil St Louise’s, Caritas College, and for Leaving Cert, Senior College Ballyfermot

Local Faces: Dolores James

Echo StaffFebruary 14, 2025 10:24 am

BALLYFERMOT is a Dublin suburb full of wonderful people, writes Ken Doyle.

The unwarranted bad name it acquired over the years was awful for its people.

Read More


Concert celebrates inclusivity

Ballyfermot

Over a hundred young people gathered in Ballyfermot to celebrate inclusivity and praise the re-election of a Traveller woman to the Seanad.On...

Vera (97), the founder of Strawberry Hall, will be remembered as an ‘original behind the counter’

Ballyfermot

The 97-year-old founder of a beloved pub in Chapelizod will be remembered as an “original behind the counter.”Vera Cummins, from Strawberry Beds,...

Ballyfermot Buddies give hope to those with nowhere to turn

Ballyfermot

TIMES have become increasingly tough in an age of inflation and rising costs, so much so that a local woman woke up...

Film inspired by women Jimmy grew up with in Ballyfermot

Ballyfermot

“The inspiration for the story came from the extraordinary women I grew up with in Ballyfermot whose resilience, intelligence and sense of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST