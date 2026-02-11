Inchicore advance to last eight

Inchicore Athletic booked a place in the quarter final of the Metropolitan Cup with a victory over St Francis

DESPITE the horrendous downpour over the weekend, some fixtures of the Metropolitan Cup did manage to be played.

Inchicore Athletic booked themselves a place in the quarter-final following a slim victory over St Francis.

The match was deadlocked at 0-0 up until the 84th minute until Darragh Dunne converted a penalty to put Inchicore 1-0 up with only minutes to go on the clock.

Francis would secure a last gasp equaliser however with the side converting a penalty of their own courtesy of Conor Behan.

This took the game into extra time where both sides found themselves unable to get the ball in the back of the net.

With the game at 1-1 following the end of extra time a penalty shootout was called for.

After scoring his first penalty earlier on in the game Conor Behan would be unable to net the second and missed which put Francis on the backfoot immediately.

His counterpart, Darragh Dunne who had scored for Inchicore from the spot in regular time was able keep composure and made it 2/2 as he rifled home his spot kick.

Further woes for Francis would come shortly after as Jack Savage would miss his spot kick.

Inchicore would keep up the pressure though with Joshua Ojelabi converting and while Sean O’Mahony-King would score for Francis that would be their only penalty scored in the shootout with further goals for Inchicore from Kyle Dunphy and Scott Mahon sending them out of the Metropolitan Cup while advancing Inchicore for the next round.

Other games took place over the weekend in the competition without St Mochtas defeating UCD 1-0 and Enniskerry picking up a 4-2 victory over Greystones United.

Several games were called off though due to the poor weather with the following clubs still set to play ties in the competition.

Lucan United will play Tolka Rovers on the 20th of February with Jobstown Celtic lining out against Blackrock on the same date while Kilnamanagh have had their match up against Collinstown FC pushed back to March 6th.