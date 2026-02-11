Marks Celtic would benefit from new astro

MARKS Celtic are in dire need of improved pitch facilities according to Club Chairman Ian Cummins with the side left unable to field teams in Butler McGee Park during the Winter months.

The Council are hoping to renovate the park in the near future with planning permission already going in for a variety of upgrades and changes including a skate park, floodlights, dog park, basketball courts and with nearly all existing sports pitches benefitting from upkeep and drainage improvements.

“Through November to February our pitches are off constantly and we do not get a game at home.

‘We have five pitches in Butler Park and they’ve been off since Christmas.

‘What would benefit us would be an astro pitch to be put in Butler Park. An 11-a-side astro would mean we could play our games and train.”

The situation with the pitches has left Cummins to attempt to seek alternative options for home games throughout the winter months, Sean Walsh park has been used as an alternative however the club spends €2,500 each year through the period from October to February

That isn’t the only astro pitch that the club uses. St Mark’s Junior and Senior National School also provide their facilities for Mark’s Celtic to use.

Though if all the training was accommodated for, costs of using these pitches would be around €500 and €160 a week, effectively meaning operation costs for Marks dramatically rise during the winter months.

“The only way we pay for it is from the parents. The parents pay a fee for €300 each year but every penny goes out on insurance, astro fees and league fees.

‘I’ve been director for 18 years now and the amount that it is costing us is colossal. To have nowhere to play then for the winter months is a laugh.”

“We also pay the council for the months that our pitches in Butler McGee Park are off as well.

‘We pay on a year basis for those pitches and most recently it was €2,400 but from October up until February they are not playable.”

“The money that they are spending on Butler Park, an astro would suit it perfectly.

‘Even if they made a combined astro for football and GAA, it would benefit the area. It’s a no brainer. I’ve got 300 members and St Mark’s GAA probably has about 200 members. The amount of kids that don’t have anywhere to play is madness.”

Cummins spoke about the renovations that will be taking place in Butler McGee Park.

“They have all these other things going in there, we haven’t opposed it because anything for the area is good but they are on about a playground, skatepark and a dogwalk park going in there.

‘They are putting drainage on the grass pitches that are already in there.

‘Those pitches are now going to be out of action for 18 months because of it. Another one of our pitches is also being taken off us for part of another project they have in the park. Essentially we will be down to two pitches for next winter.

“I can’t keep asking parents for money, I’m in a no-win situation.”

Mark’s Celtic itself is one of the oldest clubs in Tallaght with the side providing a vital community service since 1973.

With the side facing an untenable position with their current situation it is clear that an asto pitch would do wonders for both the club and the surrounding community as a whole.