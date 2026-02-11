Kingwood positive about the future

KINGSWOOD FC have seen much development go on within the club in recent weeks with plans for more development ongoing.

Club member Keith Brunell spoke about some of the development that has taken place and plans for the future.

“Obviously we have had great success in recent years with the club and it is always growing.

‘More members and teams which obviously puts a demand on us to try and facilitate that. We got access from the Council to another dressing room in Ballymout Park and got permission to do up the new dressing room.”

“We also got a new caged area by our green storage container in Kingswood and that was down to the council entirely.”

“Over the next couple of years we are predominantly trying to build a clubhouse.

‘There is a green area that we are looking at and we are trying to get the council on board with it.

‘If we were to get an established club house in the area it would only build the community up and the club in to even more than what it is now and hopefully then we could look towards the future at other possibilities and things we could implement across the community as well.”

The club does currently suffer from a lack of facilities at present, being unable to field girls teams due to inadequate changing facilities as well as not having any toilets on site.

“We are restricted in a sense and it is something that the Kingswood Football Club Committee are hoping to change and improve while looking for alternative options but, as a local community club we can’t afford to go outside our community.”

The club also has a number of members at the moment who have special//additional needs and it is difficult to accommodate for them given the current level of infrastructure available to the side.

“We are turning away teams and players who are looking to join us because we just don’t have the facilities to accommodate them at the moment.”

Brunell remains positive about the future of the club and cites the solid relationship that exists between Kingswood FC and South Dublin County Council.

“To be fair to the council we have a great relationship with them and we’ve had some great talks.

‘We’ve met them as a club and have been able to engage with them in a positive way and in a constructive way.

‘That led to the changing room down in Ballymount Park and the caged area just beside the container in the heart of the community which was great.

‘I understand the politics involved and that there can be delays in things, but we’ve had very positive engagements with the council.

“We would like to provide more, we want to make the club bigger and the community better. If we make the club better it will have major impacts on our local community for our members and their children.”

The club currently possess 13 teams with approximately 200 members and continues to serve the Kingswood area providing a football outlet for those in the local community.