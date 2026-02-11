Search
Over €121k allocated for repairs to historic buildings
St Mary’s Priory in Tallaght Village and (inset): the house on main street

Ellen GoughFebruary 11, 2026 11:21 am

Over €121,000 in funding has been awarded for repairs and refurbishment works to seven historic buildings across south Dublin.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) helps property owners to conserve and enhance historic buildings and streetscapes, while also helping to preserve and develop traditional building skills.

