Inchicore moving well in first season in top division

INCHICORE Athletic are half way through their first season in the top division of the Leinster Senior League.

The side are set to play their first game of 2026 this Friday as they host St Francis before taking on third placed Kilbarrack the week after.

Inchicore themselves currently sit in tenth position in the league, now under the guidance of Jake Donnelly the club has leveled out after a tumultuous start to the season which saw early managerial changes.

Donnelly was a member of the playing squad last year in the campaign which saw them promoted from the LSL Sunday 1 Division.

He spoke of the differences in the two leagues and how Inchicore has adapted.

“I played with Inchicore last year. The league below is a very competitive league and is one of the most difficult leagues to get promoted out of.

‘The quality of football may not be as high or as pleasing on the eye but it is definitely one of the hardest leagues I’ve played in.”

“When you step up to the top division, lads can sometimes get the wrong impression and think that they will be fine.

‘Until you’ve played in the top division you don’t realise. It’s easy watching the game but it’s a massive difference to play. The intensity and quality, it is a big difference.

‘I wouldn’t disrespect the league below but it is a big difference.”

Donnelly also spoke on the performance of the team this season and where they hope to be by the end of the season.

“We started off with a couple of wins and then the rockiness started and all of a sudden we were in a relegation battle.

‘The goal is always to remain in the league but we didn’t really set out to fight a relegation battle.

‘At the moment we are still in the two cups and doing okay in the league, we’d like to be a little bit higher but that’s the nature of the beast.”

“In terms of goals, the goals were simple.

‘The committee of the club tasked me with staying in the league and that is the primary goal.

‘Obviously in the back of my head I’m thinking I can get a cup final and bring this team higher.

‘We’ve got a really good group and are adding more in January. We’re going to look to kick on in the league and push up the table more and hopefully get to one or two cup finals. If you ask me, that would be a really successful year. Really successful.”

The draw for the cup finals is set to be made over the coming weeks.