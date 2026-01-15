Current traffic calming measures ‘not the answer’

The new measures were introduced to Rossmore beside the Spawell last year

The latest traffic calming measures proposed for 2026 and 2027 have been met with a less than enthusiastic response from the public.

Proposed works have been put forward to impose traffic calming measures in several places across South Dublin, from Clondalkin to Palmerstown to Tallaght.

73 submissions were made in response to the new proposals which are set to the change the road layouts near schools, housing estates and other areas.

Some welcomed the changes suggested in the latest string of proposals, which include ramps and tightened junctions, while others felt they were too harsh.

One submission concerning junction tightening measures at Rossmore Lawn and Rossmore Crescent in Templeogue described the proposed changes at the location as “an overreaction to improve pedestrian safety.”

The same submission detailed other narrowed junctions in Rossmore that were introduced in the last year and noted that they have provided navigation difficulties and issues with deliveries among other things.

Many other residents who composed submissions were in favour of a ramp being introduced in the area but raised concerns about the junction.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Pamela Kearns said in her submission: “While I accept that there may be a need to improve traffic safety in the area, I feel that the current proposals are not the answer.”

Another area that garnered a large amount of attention was the changes proposed near Nano Nagle Junior National School in Bawnogue, Clondalkin.

Submissions on the potential changes put forward note the impact they would have on residents, with traffic already seen as an issue by the school.

One resident pointed to the possible proliferation of cars on footpaths as an issue: “Cars forced into tighter spaces or driveways increase risks for pupils walking on the footpaths since vehicles will mount the paths.”

One noted that traffic already blocks the entrance to Ashwood during busy hours and that narrowing the junction will only compound issues.

Another submission discussing Ashwood Road said it was “like a car park” in its current state.

Another saw the work suggested as a “common sense call” for safer streets around schools.

The submission continues: “The fact that essential safety measures near schools have become contentious is disappointing.”

Several Lucan-based submissions described areas as rat runs and opposed the measures as the authors felt they would only worsen the issues already present.

Meadowview Grove and Hillcrest were parts of the village located just off the N4 that were highlighted multiple times throughout the list of submissions, with the estates earmarked for junction tightening measures.

Residents of these areas noted that more needed to be done to deter the traffic and some even suggested road closure.

It mirrors several Kingswood residents, who also called for road closures to deal with traffic from national roads.

All submissions received will be considered and will form part of the Chief Executive’s report on the public consultation process which will be presented to the Council.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.