Residents concerned over plans for 120 homes at woodlands

Concerns have been raised about the proposed development at the Rathcoole Woodlands as it nears the construction stage.

The proposed development consists of 120 new homes including social apartments and age-friendly homes among others, as well as GAA pitches located behind the housing.

When announced in 2019, the housing units expected to be delivered was approximately 250.

Also located near the housing development at the top of Mulally’s Lane in Rathcoole is the new Rathcoole Educate Together National School building, permitted by the Department of Education.

Residents have raised concerns about the traffic increase and that the plans will affect congestion further in and around the village.

A concerned resident noted that the housing is “definitely needed” in the midst of the national crisis the country is working through, but that more foresight is needed in planning from the local authority and the Government.

The concerned resident said: “There’s no objection at the moment…the issue is there seems to be a lack of foresight as to how they’re going to resolve something that keeps growing.

“The current situation in Rathcoole on any morning, particularly when the schools are there and with the construction going on in the village [is shocking].”

The resident stated that previous planning applications in the area were rejected due to traffic concerns but improvements have not been made in the time since.

The proposed site for the housing comprises greenfield lands located to the south and southeast of Rathcoole Village.

The site is bounded by Rathcoole Park Housing and Mulally’s Lane to the west, where access to the school and housing will be provided.

Rathcoole ETNS currently enrols around 100 students, with more expected when it makes the move to its permanent home in the future.

Councillor Francis Timmons raised concerns about the protection of the surrounding woodland area, some of which will be replaced by the housing and surrounding amenities.

Cllr Timmons pointed to a fallen motion from an area committee meeting in May 2023 that fell, which had aimed to pursue a formal protected area designation for the region.

Cllr Timmons said: “I strongly suspect if it had a formal protection no building would be allowed, I am concerned that despite my calls there is no plan to protect the Alluvial woodland both during and after construction.

“In my view this is outrageous.”

